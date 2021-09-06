Level Four Financial LLC Invests $426,000 in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,864,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,860,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Shares of ZIM opened at $54.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. Equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.