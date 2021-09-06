Level Four Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD opened at $23.05 on Monday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

