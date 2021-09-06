Level Four Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,726 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Marks Wealth LLC grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 127,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 163.5% during the first quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $186.76 on Monday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $87.48 and a 12-month high of $248.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.35 and its 200 day moving average is $201.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.