Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after buying an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PYPL stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $289.13. 5,287,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,978. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $339.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

