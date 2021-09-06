Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $80.26. 840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,050. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average is $74.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.