Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,338 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 472,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,553 shares during the period.

SPYV stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

