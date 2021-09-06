Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 323 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,934 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,454,000 after buying an additional 41,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.37. 2,513,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.73 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

