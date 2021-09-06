Lead Wallet (LEAD) Hits Market Cap of $2.50 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $101,021.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00065358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00152044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00217407 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.10 or 0.07615860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,402.28 or 1.00016097 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.81 or 0.00962787 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

