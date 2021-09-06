Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives $15.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Latch in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

LTCH stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. 741,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00. Latch has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at $44,244,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at $38,967,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at $35,233,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

