Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $169.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.93. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $120.92 and a one year high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Several research firms have commented on LSTR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

