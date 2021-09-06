Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,950,000 after acquiring an additional 804,186 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 495.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,964,000 after purchasing an additional 762,098 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after buying an additional 444,344 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,539,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 965.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after buying an additional 256,820 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $63.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.02.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.