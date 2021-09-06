KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Position Increased by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 139.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,004 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 5.1% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after buying an additional 2,574,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after buying an additional 1,819,079 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $81,836,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,408,000 after buying an additional 903,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,150.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 850,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $64.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.