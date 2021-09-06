Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,316.00

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,316 ($43.32) and last traded at GBX 3,270 ($42.72), with a volume of 24007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,302 ($43.14).

KWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Friday, August 13th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,806.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,666.10. The stock has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 134.23.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.