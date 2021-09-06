Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $10,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $291.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.