Kadem Sustainable Impact Co.’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 13th (NASDAQ:KSICU)

Kadem Sustainable Impact’s (NASDAQ:KSICU) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 13th. Kadem Sustainable Impact had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:KSICU opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSICU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter worth $198,000.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

