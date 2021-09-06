JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.0921 on Major Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded up 29% against the dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $208.23 million and $276.47 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00066274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.00154496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00212562 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.34 or 0.07517199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,635.21 or 1.00004746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.08 or 0.00964656 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

