Julia M. Laulis Sells 352 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total value of $738,668.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,155.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julia M. Laulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total value of $642,916.56.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $2,085.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,967.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,868.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. Cable One’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $748,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after acquiring an additional 60,115 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

