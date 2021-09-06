JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 6,680” Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,680 ($87.27) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASC. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,006.15 ($78.47).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 3,495 ($45.66) on Friday. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 3,492.46 ($45.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,187.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,878.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

