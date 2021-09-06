JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $180.00 Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.79.

Shares of AAPL opened at $154.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.81. Apple has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $154.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Amundi bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

