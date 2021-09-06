JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 888 has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIHDF opened at $5.60 on Thursday. 888 has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

