JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,764 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF makes up 0.8% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBCA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.16. The company had a trading volume of 22,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,526. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $45.54 and a 52-week high of $66.59.

