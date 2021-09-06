Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Puzo Michael J’s 7th Largest Position

Puzo Michael J trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.4% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $175.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $460.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.05 and a 200-day moving average of $166.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

