JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Makes New $224,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 target price (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

BIIB stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $333.60. The stock had a trading volume of 549,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,236. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.97.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.