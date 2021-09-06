JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys New Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 612,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,609,000. DISH Network makes up approximately 8.5% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $45.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

