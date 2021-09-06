Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a research report issued on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

OGI stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $791.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth $35,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter worth $35,000. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

