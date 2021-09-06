Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Holdings Decreased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.12% of Jabil worth $10,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Jabil by 90.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,251. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,581 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,190 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.01. 419,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,177. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.56.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

