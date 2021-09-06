J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 24.6% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,761,000 after acquiring an additional 62,090 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Lumentum by 10.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 38.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $89.03 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.60.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LITE shares. TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

