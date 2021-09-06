J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 184.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEDG. Guggenheim began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,667 shares of company stock worth $6,396,644 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $285.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.96, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.36. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

