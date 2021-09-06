J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

SOCL stock opened at $67.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.96. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $79.00.

