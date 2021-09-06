J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $122,000 in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 15,559.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFF stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. Village Farms International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $797.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.00 and a beta of 3.67.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $70.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.09 million. Research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.92.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

