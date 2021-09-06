ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT opened at $93.95 on Monday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 126.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

