iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $37,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

IJH stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $275.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,565. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.81. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

