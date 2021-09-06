iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,359 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, reaching $275.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,565. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.81. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

