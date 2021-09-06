iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) is Spinnaker Trust’s 2nd Largest Position

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $99,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,643,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 818,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after buying an additional 67,988 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $101.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,194. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.11. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $102.07.

