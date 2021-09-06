iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Holdings Cut by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 77,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $69.32 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.00.

