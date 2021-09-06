iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,235 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,212,000 after buying an additional 932,848 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,323,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,514,000 after buying an additional 26,253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,281,000 after buying an additional 106,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,806 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $117.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.33. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $122.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

