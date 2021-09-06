IoTeX (IOTX) Market Cap Reaches $749.18 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $749.18 million and approximately $110.41 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.30 or 0.00305190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00068294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00147803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00048076 BTC.

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

