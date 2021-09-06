Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stake Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,879 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invitation Homes worth $13,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,872,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH opened at $41.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.39.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.