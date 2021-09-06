Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Bought by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 138,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY remained flat at $$50.48 on Monday. 3,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

