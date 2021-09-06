Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 299.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,672 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,207 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,320 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $156.88 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

