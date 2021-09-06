Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.2% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $381.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.91 and a 200-day moving average of $342.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $382.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

