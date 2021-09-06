Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) is Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF comprises about 2.0% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $13,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 111.1% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period.

Shares of PDP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,992. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $72.22 and a 1-year high of $95.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.04.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

