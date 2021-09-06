Intrust Bank NA Sells 4,056 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.0% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 235,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 22,251 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 29.4% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,244 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 42,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Apple by 20.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 63,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $154.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.33 and a 200-day moving average of $133.81. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

