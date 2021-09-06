inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.50 million-$21.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.28 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get inTEST alerts:

INTT stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. inTEST has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.08.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 114.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of inTEST worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.