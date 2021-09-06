International Media Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

International Media Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IMAQU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 7th. International Media Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During International Media Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

International Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. International Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $11.07.

