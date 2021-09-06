International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after buying an additional 31,859 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 133.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 153.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

IFF opened at $150.91 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.