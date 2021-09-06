Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $586.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to post $586.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $598.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $575.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group reported sales of $548.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

IBKR traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $64.50. The company had a trading volume of 460,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,810. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $80.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,288,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,999,591.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 726,933 shares of company stock valued at $45,985,312. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $108,000. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

