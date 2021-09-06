Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

INSE stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 19.20 ($0.25). The stock had a trading volume of 118,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,099. Inspired Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09. The firm has a market cap of £186.97 million and a PE ratio of -21.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Inspired Energy’s payout ratio is -0.24%.

In other Inspired Energy news, insider Sangita Shah bought 128,205 shares of Inspired Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £24,358.95 ($31,825.12).

Inspired Energy Company Profile

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

