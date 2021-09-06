Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells 8,696 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,696 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher J. Twomey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $114.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,286.06 and a beta of 0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 434.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

