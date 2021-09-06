Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOV. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 81,730 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

