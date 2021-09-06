Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.81.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LOV. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.
